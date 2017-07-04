Sports

July 04, 2017 9:57 PM

Sports Night: Frank Mason ready to lead

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Voisin: Why Kings rookie Frank Mason is ready to lead and deliver

Frank Mason, the former Kansas Jayhawks standout, is one of the few NBA rookies with four years of college experience and a degree. His journey to the Kings includes fatherhood, prep school and an impressive collection of individual awards.

Kings: Sacramento aims to change their losing ways with help from George Hill and Zach Randolph

The Kings have one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, so they were looking for veteran leadership. Free agents George Hill and Zach Randolph will be added to roster to fill that need.

Athletics: Barreto's game-ending homer sends A's past White Sox 7-6

Barreto hits game-ending homer as Oakland stops 6-game slide with 7-6 victory against Chicago White Sox.

Giants: Martinez homers as Tigers beat Giants 5-3

Victor Martinez homers as Detroit Tigers beat San Francisco Giants 5-3.

Boxing: Promoter, manager critical of trainer in wake of Manny Pacquiao's loss to Jeff Horn

The finger-pointing over Manny Pacquiao's loss to Australia's Jeff Horn in a WBO welterweight title fight continues, and it's not just aimed at the dubious judging and refereeing.

View the day's summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

 
