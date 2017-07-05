Sports

July 05, 2017 11:03 PM

Sports Night: Hield picks team over land

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Kings: Bahamas or Sacramento? Hield’s choice key to building on promising finish to season

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is preparing for summer league after declining an invitation to the Basketball without Borders Camp in the Bahamas, his native country.

Golden 1 Center to host free watch party for Kings’ Summer League game

Golden 1 Center is hosting a watch party for the Kings’ Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Admission is free with a mobile ticket.

Today’s video: Assistant coach likes how Kings have worked to prepare for summer league

Golf: It’s been a journey for woman in the hijab

Folsom’s Noor Ahmed stands out on the golf course because of her strong play and hijab, which she wears to honor her Muslim faith.

Giants: S.F. holds off late rally to beat Tigers

Ty Blach takes a shutout into the seventh inning, and the Giants hold off a late Detroit rally to beat the host Tigers 5-4 Wednesday.

A’s: Oakland beats White Sox to move Melvin closer to milestones

A’s pitcher Sonny Gray pitches six mostly sharp innings to beat Chicago for the second time in two weeks in a 7-4 win Wednesday in Oakland. The win was manager Bob Melvin's 499th with the A's and the 992nd of his career.

Stanton gets top seed in inexperienced Home Run Derby field

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins is the top seed in Monday’s Home Run Derby. The defending champion is the only player who has competed in a derby.

MLB LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

A’s schedule

Giants schedule

Raiders: Oakland signs former Placer star Vanderdoes

The Raiders sign third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes to a four-year contract Wednesday. The former Placer High star was drafted in the third round out of UCLA.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Buddy Hield is looking to be a leader starting in summer league

Buddy Hield is looking to be a leader starting in summer league 4:05

Buddy Hield is looking to be a leader starting in summer league
Kings assistant coach Jason March likes how the Kings have worked to prepare for summer league 6:10

Kings assistant coach Jason March likes how the Kings have worked to prepare for summer league
Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

View More Video

Sports Videos