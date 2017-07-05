Sports Night: Hield picks team over land

Kings: Bahamas or Sacramento? Hield’s choice key to building on promising finish to season
Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield is preparing for summer league after declining an invitation to the Basketball without Borders Camp in the Bahamas, his native country.
Golden 1 Center to host free watch party for Kings’ Summer League game
Golden 1 Center is hosting a watch party for the Kings’ Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. Admission is free with a mobile ticket.
Today’s video: Assistant coach likes how Kings have worked to prepare for summer league
Golf: It’s been a journey for woman in the hijab
Folsom’s Noor Ahmed stands out on the golf course because of her strong play and hijab, which she wears to honor her Muslim faith.
Giants: S.F. holds off late rally to beat Tigers
Ty Blach takes a shutout into the seventh inning, and the Giants hold off a late Detroit rally to beat the host Tigers 5-4 Wednesday.
A’s: Oakland beats White Sox to move Melvin closer to milestones
A’s pitcher Sonny Gray pitches six mostly sharp innings to beat Chicago for the second time in two weeks in a 7-4 win Wednesday in Oakland. The win was manager Bob Melvin's 499th with the A's and the 992nd of his career.
Stanton gets top seed in inexperienced Home Run Derby field
Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins is the top seed in Monday’s Home Run Derby. The defending champion is the only player who has competed in a derby.
MLB LINKS
Raiders: Oakland signs former Placer star Vanderdoes
The Raiders sign third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes to a four-year contract Wednesday. The former Placer High star was drafted in the third round out of UCLA.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
Comments