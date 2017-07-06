Sports Night: NBA’s oldest to be a King

Kings: In Carter, Sacramento gets eight-time All-Star, NBA’s oldest player
The Sacramento Kings and Vince Carter agreed to a one-year deal worth $8 million on Thursday. Carter, 40, will be entering his 20th NBA season.
Voisin: Randolph brings grit to Sacramento that Memphis loved. ‘You still can’t cross him.’
Sacramento Kings GM Vlade Divac acquires Zach Randolph, George Hill, Vince Carter to teach the young players – and for a reasonable price and commitment.
Ignore wins and losses – here are 8 ways you can evaluate Kings in summer league
What to watch at summer league for the Sacramento Kings’ eight players, including De’Aaron Fox and Skal Labissiere, who will be on the roster next season.
Former Kings forward Rudy Gay agrees to 2-year deal with Spurs
Rudy Gay has agreed to a two-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, according to NBA sources. The small forward spent four seasons with the Sacramento Kings.
A’s: Davis, Blackburn key in win over Mariners
Khris Davis hits a three-run homer, Paul Blackburn pitches one-run ball into the eighth inning for his first major league victory and the visiting A’s beat the slumping Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Thursday night.
Giants: Sanchez sharp again for Tigers in win
Anibal Sanchez pitches six strong innings, and Dixon Machado hits his first career home run to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 6-2 victory over the visiting Giants on Thursday.
Mike Moustakas, Justin Turner elected to All-Star teams
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Kansas City third baseman Mike Moustakas are elected to the All-Star Game in online voting for the final initial roster spots.
Kaepernick continues personal quest, doesn’t seem worried about being out of NFL
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick travels to Ghana on a “quest to find my personal independence.” He’s been out of the NFL since March.
MLS player rescued from Lake Tahoe emerges from coma
The San Jose Earthquakes say Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma, two days after the Brazilian defender was rescued from Lake Tahoe.
