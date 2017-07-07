Sports Night: Stanton sinks Giants

Giants: Stanton hits 24th home run in Marlins’ 6-1 win over S.F.
Giancarlo Stanton hits his 24th home run to back another strong start by Dan Straily, and the Miami Marlins beat the Giants 6-1.
A’s: Cruz’s 300th HR, Paxton’s pitching pace Mariners past Oakland
Nelson Cruz hits his 300th home run and drove in five, James Paxton allowed two hits over seven innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the A’s 7-2.
Kings finally have ‘direction’ after free agent signings, national media says
Analysts from national media outlets across the country praise the Sacramento Kings’ free agent signings: Vince Carter, George Hill and Zach Randolph.
NBA: Zaza Pachulia agrees to 1-year deal with Warriors
Center Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract to stay with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Boxing: WBO says it will re-score Pacquiao fight, result stands
The World Boxing Organization will re-score the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn welterweight title fight because of the contentious unanimous decision awarded to the Australian challenger, but there is no plan to change the result.
Soccer: Player rescued from Lake Tahoe likely suffered shock
Authorities say the professional soccer player who went into a coma after nearly drowning in Lake Tahoe likely suffered from cold-water shock.
