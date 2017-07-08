Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo
Sports

July 08, 2017 7:53 PM

Clevinger, Brantley lead Indians past Tigers 4-0

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Mike Clevinger held Detroit to three hits in six innings and outpitched Justin Verlander, All-Star Michael Brantley broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double, and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Tigers 4-0 on Saturday night.

Clevinger (5-3) allowed only one runner to reach second base and won his third straight decision.

Verlander (5-6) gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings and lost to Cleveland for the second time this week. The right-hander struck out six after the Indians snapped his streak of 331 consecutive games with at least one strikeout last Sunday.

The Indians played their fifth straight game without manager Terry Francona. He was released from the Cleveland Clinic on Friday night, one day after undergoing a cardiac ablation for an irregular heartbeat. Francona was resting at his downtown residence following a heart procedure and four-day hospital stay.

