Sports Night: Not flashy, but productive

Kings: Jackson shoots 7-for-11 in Las Vegas
Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson scored 18 points in his summer league debut.
Today’s video: Scoring isn’t a problem for Jackson
Taking it easy with forward Giles
The Kings held rookie forward Harry Giles out of the summer league opener against Phoenix, and are in no hurry to put Giles on the court this summer because of concerns about his knee.
Rookies sign contracts
The Kings announced first-round picks De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles have signed their rookie-scale contracts with the club.
Hometown Report: Mom’s memory drives Hoskins
Former Jesuit High School and Sacramento State slugger Rhys Hoskins is on the cusp of a Major League Baseball promotion, driven by the spirit of his mother.
A’s win: Healy sinks Mariners
Ryon Healy’s ninth-inning ground-rule double drove home the winning run as Oakland topped host Seattle 4-3.
Giants lose: Rally falls short in 9th
The Miami Marlins held on to defeat San Francisco 5-4, as host San Francisco scored a run in the ninth off closer A.J. Ramos and had runners at the corners with two outs before Hunter Pence struck out looking to end the game.
MLB LINKS
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
Comments