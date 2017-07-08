Sports

July 08, 2017 10:38 PM

Sports Night: Not flashy, but productive

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Kings: Jackson shoots 7-for-11 in Las Vegas

Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson scored 18 points in his summer league debut.

Today’s video: Scoring isn’t a problem for Jackson

Taking it easy with forward Giles

The Kings held rookie forward Harry Giles out of the summer league opener against Phoenix, and are in no hurry to put Giles on the court this summer because of concerns about his knee.

Rookies sign contracts

The Kings announced first-round picks De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson and Harry Giles have signed their rookie-scale contracts with the club.

Hometown Report: Mom’s memory drives Hoskins

Former Jesuit High School and Sacramento State slugger Rhys Hoskins is on the cusp of a Major League Baseball promotion, driven by the spirit of his mother.

A’s win: Healy sinks Mariners

Ryon Healy’s ninth-inning ground-rule double drove home the winning run as Oakland topped host Seattle 4-3.

Giants lose: Rally falls short in 9th

The Miami Marlins held on to defeat San Francisco 5-4, as host San Francisco scored a run in the ninth off closer A.J. Ramos and had runners at the corners with two outs before Hunter Pence struck out looking to end the game.

MLB LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

A’s schedule

Giants schedule

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Scoring isn't a problem for Sacramento Kings rookie Justin Jackson

Scoring isn't a problem for Sacramento Kings rookie Justin Jackson 1:38

Scoring isn't a problem for Sacramento Kings rookie Justin Jackson
Sacramento Kings rookie Harry Giles: 'There's no rush for me. It's a process.' 1:21

Sacramento Kings rookie Harry Giles: 'There's no rush for me. It's a process.'
De'Aaron Fox was nervous, but he still scored 18 points 1:45

De'Aaron Fox was nervous, but he still scored 18 points

View More Video