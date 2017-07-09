Sports Night: Hernandez blanks A’s

A’s: Kingly start from Hernandez gives Mariners 4-0 win over Oakland
Felix Hernandez rediscovers some of his past form allowing two hits over six dominant innings, and Nelson Cruz hits his 17th home run of the season to give the Seattle Mariners a 4-0 win over the A’s.
Giants: Stanton homers twice as Marlins complete sweep of S.F.
Giancarlo Stanton homers twice, the second coming after A.J. Ellis’ tiebreaking two-run home run in the 11th inning, and the Miami Marlins hold on to beat the Giants 10-8 to complete a sweep.
Kings: Richardson’s hamstring keeps him sidelined, and youth and shooting are problems
Kings guard Malachi Richardson (hamstring) sits out Sunday’s 81-75 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in summer league July 9, 2017.
Tennis: At Wimbledon's tent village, an experience that rivals one of tennis’ great tournaments
The official stewards comb the field at 5:30 a.m., tapping upon the tents and sometimes uttering one of the most horrifying passages in all the English language.
UFC: Amanda Nunes cites sinusitis for skipping fight at UFC 213
UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes says sinusitis is the reason she dropped out of her title defense at UFC 213 with just a few hours’ notice.
Olympics: LA, Paris arrive for Olympic meetings; 2024 deal must wait
2024 Olympic bid leaders from LA and Paris arrive this weekend in Lausanne ahead of their Tuesday morning presentations to the full IOC membership.
Golf: Schauffele birdies final hole to win Greenbrier Classic
Rookie Xander Schauffele makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win The Greenbrier Classic by a stroke over Robert Streb for his first PGA Tour victory.
