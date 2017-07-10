Russia aims to hit dopers in the pocket

FILE - This is a Tuesday, May 24, 2016 file photo of employees Natalya Bochkaryova, left, and Ilya Podolsky work at the Russian Anti Doping Agency RUSADA drug-testing laboratory in Moscow, Russia. Russia wants to hit dopers where it hurts _ in their bank accounts. In a push to restore Russia's sporting reputation after numerous doping scandals, the government has officially approved a plan to confiscate prize money and government grants from athletes who are found to be cheating. AP Photo