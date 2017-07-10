Sports Night: Hill ready to mentor Fox

Voisin: De’Aaron Fox is the Kings’ future point guard. Why George Hill is the perfect mentor
George Hill is among three veterans introduced by the Kings on Monday. The veteran point guard wants to mentor De’Aaron Fox and “bring something special” to Sacramento.
Today’s video: Kings introduce veterans Vince Carter, Zach Randolph, George Hill
Kings: Young Kings may struggle, but veterans will help them ‘focus on winning’
The Kings introduced veterans Vince Carter, George Hill and Zach Randolph in Las Vegas on Monday. They hope to bring a winning attitude to Sacramento.
49ers: San Francisco’s Brian Hoyer leading three-day session in Texas
The 49ers quarterback, who already is well-versed in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, is leading a group of offensive players in Dallas this week.
All rise as Judge smashes his way to Home Run Derby title
Aaron Judge dominated the All-Star Home Run Derby in the same manner he has smashed his way through his rookie season, hitting drives up to 513 feet and beating Minnesota's Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final.
Olympics: French president, LA mayor woo 2024-2028 Olympic host voters
French President Emmanuel Macron and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti offered a vision Monday at the Olympic Museum of why Paris and LA should host the Summer Games.
Tennis: 2-time champ Nadal loses 15-13 in 5th set at Wimbledon
Rafael Nadal lost 15-13 in the fifth set to Gilles Muller in the fourth round of Wimbledon.
