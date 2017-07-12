Sports Night: Bogdanovic meets the Kings

Voisin: Bogdanovic finally meets Kings – and fits right in. ‘Sixth game in 2002. I know’
Bogdan Bogdanovic, who won the EuroLeague title with Fenerbahce Istanbul, joins the Kings in Las Vegas before their summer league game on Wednesday.
Kings: Papagiannis hears the haters and wants the ball more to prove them wrong
Kings center Georgios Papagiannis has his best summer league game with 17 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Kings: March told Labissiere ‘Go get 40’ points. Why that challenge, his response are telling
The Kings want to see Skal Labissiere look for his offense more in the summer league. He scores 19 points in Wednesday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Kings: While teammates are in summer league, Willie Cauley-Stein paints in Vietnam
Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein spent time this offseason in Vietnam working on painting, one of his favorite hobbies away from basketball.
Today’s video: Justin Timberlake consoles woman hit by errant tee shot at celebrity golf event
Hometown Report: With Team USA here, ‘let them win for our country’ not option for area softball stars
Current and past softball stars, many with regional ties, will play the USA Women’s National Team in a double header Thursday at Raley Field. One player insists “it’s not just a feel-good thing.”
Westbrook, Biles win athlete of year honors at The ESPYs
Oklahoma City guard and NBA MVP Russell Westbrook wins best male athlete at The ESPYs, while Olympic gymnast Simone Biles earns best female athlete honors.
Soccer: Morris scores twice as U.S. beats Martinique in Gold Cup
Jordan Morris’ second goal of the game snaps a tie in the 76th minute, and the United States edges tiny Martinique 3-2 Wednesday in the CONCACAF Gold Cup after wasting a two-goal lead against a team that is not even a member of FIFA.
