Sports

July 13, 2017 5:07 PM

AP source: Knicks promote Steve Mills, hire Scott Perry

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have promoted Steve Mills to president and hired Scott Perry as general manager.

Mills takes over the position left vacant by Phil Jackson's departure last month, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person was granted anonymity because no announcement had been made.

Perry was the executive vice president of operations for the Sacramento Kings and previously held front-office roles for other organizations.

Mills returns to the role he held briefly before Jackson was hired in March 2014 and Mills was made his general manager.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Bogdan Bogdanovic is ready to begin his NBA journey

Bogdan Bogdanovic is ready to begin his NBA journey 2:38

Bogdan Bogdanovic is ready to begin his NBA journey
Olympian Jamie Nieto fights back from paralysis 3:07

Olympian Jamie Nieto fights back from paralysis
Kings rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic makes an appearance 0:38

Kings rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic makes an appearance

View More Video