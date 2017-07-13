Dave Rodman, new horse racing announcer for the 2015 California State Fair at Cal Expo, shares some handicapping tips on selecting potential winners. Video by Debbie Arrington, Sacramento Bee. darrington@sacbee.com
Dave Rodman, new horse racing announcer for the 2015 California State Fair at Cal Expo, shares some handicapping tips on selecting potential winners. Video by Debbie Arrington, Sacramento Bee. darrington@sacbee.com

July 13, 2017 6:42 PM

Money to burn at State Fair races? Here’s how we’d do it (hypothetically speaking)

By Debbie Arrington and Steve Pajak

darrington@sacbee.com

Bee staff writers and horse players Debbie Arrington and Steve Pajak are renewing their head-to-head bankroll battle during the State Fair. Each starts with a hypothetical $500 for 10 racing days.

ARRINGTON SAYS

▪ Friday: Trainer John Martin is the new king of Northern California with back-to-back Golden Gate Fields titles. He’s continued his hot streak on the fair circuit with five wins from 14 starters at Pleasanton. Martin-trained Bobby Magic (eighth race) looks poised to break his maiden and get Martin – and me – off to a good start in Sacramento.

▪ The bet: $20 win/place on Bobby Magic; $5 exacta box Bobby Magic and Magik Pepper.

▪ Note to Steve: I’ve got the old Cal Expo magic working for me. Good luck!

PAJAK SAYS

▪ Friday: I’m betting that Rocky’s Friend (fifth race) is the best of two last-race claims by trainer Jamey Thomas entered in this race. A bump up in class will keep the price square.

▪ The bet: $30 win Rocky’s Friend; $2 trifecta Rocky’s Friend over Peppered Gold, Two Steps of Glory and Tight Lines.

▪ Note to Debbie: This is my year. I can feel it inside (it’s either that or gas).

State Fair horse racing

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

When: Thursdays-Sundays. First post, 2:15 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Admission: $12; seniors (62 and older), $10; youth (5-12), $8; children 4 and older admitted free. Parking, $15.

Details: www.castatefair.org

