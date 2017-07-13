Sports

July 13, 2017 11:12 PM

Sports Night: Perry leaves Kings for Knicks

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Kings: Scott Perry, who brought team credibility, reaches deal to become Knicks GM, reports say

Kings vice president of basketball operations Scott Perry reaches a deal Thursday to become the New York Knicks’ general manager, according to multiple reports.

Kings: Fox wanted to play more, but his ankle wouldn’t allow that to happen

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox plays less than eight minutes against the Dallas Mavericks in a summer league loss Thursday. Fox had a sore ankle.

Kings: Bogdanovic is officially a King, as team announces European star’s signing

EuroLeague star Bogdan Bogdanovic signs a three-year contract on Thursday to join the Kings next season.

Today’s video: Bogdanovic ready to begin NBA journey

A’s: Errors prove costly for Oakland in first half of the season

See a video slideshow recapping the first half of the season for the A’s.

Bet on this for excitement at California State Fair

Thoroughbred racing returns to Cal Expo for 11 days during the California State Fair. New this year are Steampunk Day and Wiener Dog Nationals.

Money to burn at State Fair races? Here’s how we’d do it (hypothetically speaking)

The Sacramento Bee’s Debbie Arrington and Steve Pajak are renewing their head-to-head bankroll battle for horse races during the California State Fair.

Raiders: Bogus flyer draws job seekers to stadium meeting

A flyer draws hundreds of job seekers to a meeting of the public entity overseeing the construction of the Raiders’ new stadium in Las Vegas. Only it was a hoax.

