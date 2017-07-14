Sports Night: Papagiannis injured

Kings: Papagiannis exits summer league game with injury after hard fall
Center Georgios Papagiannis had to be helped off the court, unable to put weight on his leg after a hard fall Friday in summer league play.
Kings: The best rookie point guard in the NBA? They believe they have him on their roster
The Kings are happy to have De’Aaron Fox on their team amid a talented class of rookie point guards.
Voisin: What Scott Perry taught Kings before taking dream job with Knicks
Scott Perry leaves the Sacramento Kings to become GM of the New York Knicks. In exchange, Vlade Divac got cash, a draft pick and valuable lessons for the front office.
Olympics: ‘Please, God. Don’t let me be paralyzed.’ Olympian Nieto sets high bar: Walk the aisle
Olympic high jumper Jamie Nieto of Sacramento defies the odds by going from paralysis to closing in on a goal of walking at his July 22 wedding.
Today’s video: Olympian Jamie Nieto fights back from paralysis
Giants: Span, Posey lead Giants to 5-4 win over Padres
Denard Span singles home the go-ahead run in the sixth and Buster Posey homers an inning later for the Giants, who beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 in a matchup between two of the worst teams in baseball.
A’s: Gray, bullpen combine to shut out Indians 5-0
Sonny Gray and three relievers combine on a four-hitter and the A’s beat Cleveland 5-0 to spoil the return of Indians manager Terry Francona.
Social media weighs in: Panda, his contract too big
When word got out Friday that the Boston Red Sox designated third baseman Pablo Sandoval for assignment, the reaction was swift on Twitter.
49ers: Steve Young is ‘surprised’ Kaepernick remains unsigned. Joe Montana is not.
Former 49ers quarterbacks Steve Young and Joe Montana make comments to media this week about Kaepernick’s unsigned status. Young said he was “surprised” by Kap’s situation.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson loses pole – and top spot in standings – after inspection failure
Elk Grove native Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet flunks inspection after Friday’s qualifying, stripping him of the pole for Sunday’s race and a one-point lead in the driver standings.
