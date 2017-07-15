Sports Night: Bumgarner returns

Giants: Sanchez’s 2-run homer lifts Padres to 5-3 win vs. Giants in Bumgarner’s return
Hector Sanchez hits a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-3 to spoil the return of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner.
Bumgarner’s return met with cheers, fan celebration on Twitter
Madison Bumgarner takes the mound for the Giants on Saturday for the first time since his injury in late April. Fans on social media comment on, and celebrat, his return.
A’s: Davis homers in 9th to lift A’s past Indians 5-3
Khris Davis hits his 25th homer in the ninth inning, a two-run shot that lifted the A’s to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.
Kings: Three rookies should help right away; only one second-year player looks ready
The Kings could get immediate help from De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson and Frank Mason III. But Skal Labissiere and Georgios Papagiannis could take time.
Aaron Rodgers goes deep to ... Curry? Steph makes plays at celebrity golf event
NBA champion Stephen Curry was seen making clutch plays and solid swings, and having quite a bit of fun with other celebrities, at this weekend’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch dominates yet again in Xfinity victory
Kyle Busch dominates yet again to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Tennis: Venus Williams falls short of 6th Wimbledon title at age 37
Venus Williams had a shot at her sixth Wimbledon championship at age 37 and despite years of dealing with an autoimmune disease.
