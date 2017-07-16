Sports Night: Baby steps OK for ‘Big Papa’

Kings: Team is fine with ‘Big Papa’ taking baby steps when critics want to see big strides
Kings center Georgios Papagiannis is coming along slowly, which is no problem for the team. Critics think the 13th pick in the 2016 draft should be doing more.
Today’s video: Wise Tale wins close race at the State Fair
A’s: Bauer gets just 2 outs as Oakland tops Indians for 3-game sweep
Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer gets just two outs in a four-run first inning and matches the shortest start of his big league career as the A’s beat the Indians 7-3 to complete a surprising sweep of the American League Central leader.
A’s trade fan-favorite Sean Doolittle. Fans wallow in their sorrows on Twitter.
A’s fans are sad after the franchise trades relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Washington Nationals on Sunday. They discuss their feelings on social media.
Giants: Sanchez, Spangenberg hit 3-run homers in Padres’ victory
Hector Sanchez and Corey Spangenberg each hit a three-run home run off Jeff Samardzija and the San Diego Padres won 7-1 to take two of three from the San Francisco Giants.
U.S. Women’s Open: Park wins major with Trump in attendance
Sung Hyun Park shoots her second straight 5-under 67 on Sunday and wins a final-round battle with front-running Shanshan Feng and teenage amateur sensation Hye-Jin Choi at Trump National Golf Club for her first LPGA Tour victory.
Champions Tour: McCarron stuns Langer to win Senior Players Championship
Sacramento native Scott McCarron fires a bogey-free 6-under 66 and takes advantage of an uncharacteristic crash by three-time defending champion Bernhard Langer to win the Constellation Senior Players Championship on Sunday.
Mulder wins celebrity golf title; Curry finishes fourth
Former A’s pitcher Mark Mulder wins his record third consecutive title Sunday in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament Sunday in Stateline, Nev. Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry rallies to finish fourth.
Hamlin wins at New Hampshire, ends JGR’s winless streak
Denny Hamlin holds off Elk Grove native Kyle Larson over the final laps Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to send Joe Gibbs Racing to Victory Lane for the first time this season.
Federer gets record-breaking Wimbledon title
Capping a marvelous fortnight in which he never dropped a set, Federer wins his record-breaking eighth Wimbledon trophy and 19th Grand Slam championship overall by overwhelming Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday.
101-year-old shatters the record for the 100-meter dash: ‘I missed my nap for this’
Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins on Saturday became the oldest female athlete to ever compete in the USA Track and Field Outdoors Masters Championships. By running the 100 meters in 40.12 seconds, Hawkins, 101, shaved more than six seconds off the current certified world record for women aged 100 or older.
