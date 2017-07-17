Sports Night: Who’s 49ers QB in 2018?

49ers: San Francisco’s QB in 2018? Here are three scenarios ...
The Washington Redskins and Kirk Cousins failed to strike a long-term deal as expected on Monday, meaning he’s in play for the 49ers next season.
A's: Rays beat A's 3-2 to move closer to first place in AL East
Jake Odorizzi and two relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Monday.
Giants: Josh Tomlin's solid outing lifts Indians past Giants 5-3
Josh Tomlin struck out five and pitched into the eighth inning to win back-to-back starts for the first time this year, and the Cleveland Indians capitalized on two costly errors to rally and beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3.
San Francisco Giants end sellout streak after seven years
The San Francisco Giants did not sellout Monday night’s game, ending their streak at an NL-record 530 games.
MLB LINKS
Sac standout D.J. Wilson wins NBA accolades for play – and short-shorts
Former Capital Christian star D.J. Smith, now with the Milwaukee Bucks, wins kudos in NBA Summer League play for his on-court skills – and his sartorial choices.
Sports Extra
View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.
Comments