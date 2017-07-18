Tokyo 2020: Budget uncertainty will continue to 2019

Tokyo Organizing Committee of Tokyo 2020 Olympics CEO Toshiro Muto speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. Muto said that uncertainty over the final budget will continue until 2019, the year before the Summer Games. “We will continue to explore more cost efficiencies,” Muto told the foreign media amid concerns regarding the higher-than-projected costs. Shizuo Kambayashi AP Photo