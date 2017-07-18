Sports

July 18, 2017 10:46 PM

Sports Night: No trash talk from Jackson

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

Kings: Where Justin Jackson’s ‘keep his mouth shut and score 30’ mentality came from

Sacramento Kings forward Justin Jackson, a rookie from North Carolina, is not a trash talker, but his coaches like how his play speaks for him.

Kings unveil new Nike uniforms for 2017-18 season

The Sacramento Kings unveiled the team’s new Nike uniforms for the upcoming season on Twitter and on the team’s app.

LaVar Ball says Lonzo didn’t purposely avoid De’Aaron Fox in NBA Summer League

LaVar Ball defended his son during an interview with Mark Willard and Chris Broussard on Fox Sports Radio.

49ers: San Francisco training camp depth chart: defensive line

Here’s how the depth chart looked when the spring sessions ended as well as some of the storylines to come when training camp gets underway. Players report on July 27; the first practice is July 28.

Kaepernick tweets Stockholm Syndrome definition after Vick advises him to cut his hair

Colin Kaepernick seemed to respond to Michael Vick’s comments on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself,” with a simple tweet on Tuesday morning.

Golf: What’s next for Champ after breakout U.S. Open? Amateur’s drive up rankings continues

Since Cameron Champ’s breakout performance at the U.S. Open, the Sacramento amateur has been a qualifying medalist and a tournament winner – and a Walker Cup candidate.

A's: Rays rally in 9th off Casilla to beat Athletics 4-3

Adeiny Hechavarria and Shane Peterson hit consecutive two-out RBI singles off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 4-3.

Giants: Nunez's RBI single in 10th leads Giants past Indians, 2-1

Eduardo Nunez hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Indians 2-1.

Sports Extra

