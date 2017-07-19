Sports

July 19, 2017 10:24 PM

Sports Night: Sandoval back to Giants?

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

How a Giants-Panda reunion is rounding into shape after Red Sox release Sandoval

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday release former Giants All-Star third baseman Pablo Sandoval. Multiple reports say he will rejoin his former club.

Giants: Posey’s pinch hit powers S.F. past Indians

Buster Posey hits a two-out, two-run pinch-hit double in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the host Giants over the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon.

A’s: Gray wins third straight start as Oakland beats Rays, avoids sweep

Sonny Gray strikes out six pitching into the seventh inning and the A’s rally in the fifth inning to beat the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 7-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Today’s video: Watch Justin Timberlake have a Simba moment with a Roseville baby

49ers training camp preview: Best battle to be at inside linebacker

Here’s how the depth chart looked when the spring sessions ended as well as some of the storylines to come when training camp gets underway July 28.

Raiders: NFL fans getting fitted for Beast Mode. Marshawn Lynch’s jersey is a hot seller

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch had the top-selling jersey on nflshop.com in May. The Oakland native’s jersey was sixth at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Injured Cal and Jesuit athlete gets visit from actor Bill Murray during rehab

Cal rugby player and former Jesuit High School student Robert Paylor gets a visit from actor Bill Murray during his rehabilitation at a Colorado hospital. Paylor was paralyzed during a game on May 6.

Soccer: U.S. survives biting incident, beats El Salvador 2-0, advances in Gold Cup

Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj score late in the first half and the U.S. beats El Salvador 2-0 Wednesday in a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal in which Henry Romero appears to bite Jozy Altidore on the back of a shoulder.

