Sports Night: Why Skal returned to Haiti

Kings: Labissiere went to Haiti. Why the forward says it was important to go home
Kings forward Skal Labissiere goes to Haiti to start a basketball camp. He also hopes to be an inspiration to his native land’s youth.
Kings to open preseason with home game against Spurs
The Kings on Thursday announce their 2017-18 preseason schedule, which opens with a game at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center.
Giants: Bumgarner loses in first home start since April
Jhoulys Chacin outpitches Madison Bumgarner and Cory Spangenberg hits a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning that chases the Giants ace from his first home start in more than three months as the San Diego Padres beat host San Francisco 5-2.
Sandoval to be a Giant again? Many on social media don’t consider it a hit
Reports are that Pablo Sandoval with return to the Giants after being released by the Boston Red Sox. Twitter users aren’t big on the possibility.
49ers training camp preview: Witherspoon to start at CB?
Here’s how the depth chart looked when the spring sessions ended as well as some of the storylines to come when training camp gets underway July 28.
Raiders: Carr goes high again predicting Mack’s sack total for 2017
Just last season, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr predicted Khalil Mack would get 30 sacks. Carr is repeating the prediction this year.
British Open: An All-American start to the golf season’s third major
Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Matt Kuchar each fire 5-under 65 on Thursday in the first round of the British Open. The Americans lead the field by one shot.
Soccer: Pizarro’s goal gives Mexico a Gold Cup win over Honduras
A goal by Rodolfo Pizarro just over three minutes into the game was all the offense Mexico needs in a 1-0 victory over Honduras in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
