Sports Night: Previewing 49ers safeties

49ers training camp preview: Longshots at safety
A look at San Francisco’s situation at safety as the 49ers get ready for training camp.
Golf: Jordan Spieth takes two-shot lead into weekend play at British Open
It was a scene repeated time and again Friday as winds off the Irish Sea whipped across Royal Birkdale, buffeting the British Open grandstands and turning would-be solid shots into physics-defying banana balls. A player would hit his tee shot, watch it bend vigorously to the right or left, then shoot his arm out to the side to warn spectators a ball was coming their way.
Kings: Sacramento reportedly renounces draft rights to Dejan Bodiroga. Twitter has a field day.
The Sacramento Kings drafted Dejan Bodiroga in 1995, but he never came to the NBA. He retired in Europe in 2007.
MLB: Conforto hits two home runs, Blevins gets five-out save as Mets beat A's
No one could have faulted the Mets for feeling a bit sorry for themselves on Friday. News had just broken that Yoenis Cespedes wanted to end his career with the team in the visiting dugout, and possibly preferred the A's Bob Melvin to his own manager.
San Diego took 11 innings to beat the Giants 12-9.
Mets' Cespedes wants his career to end with A's
Well, on the bright side, Yoenis Cespedes didn't walk into the wrong dugout Friday.
