Sports Night: Sandoval debuts for San Jose

Giants: Pablo Sandoval debuts for San Jose. When will he join the River Cats?
Pablo Sandoval, the 2012 World Series MVP, signed a minor-league contract Saturday with the Giants and is expected to join the River Cats as soon as Tuesday.
Giants: Hundley’s single lifts S.F. past Padres 5-4 in 12
Nick Hundley singles in Kelby Tomlinson with two outs in the 12th inning, lifting the Giants to a 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres.
A’s: Flores hits HR in 9th, Mets beat Oakland 6-5 for 4th straight
Wilmer Flores hits a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Mets rally from an early five-run deficit to beat the A’s 6-5 for their fourth consecutive victory.
Olympics: Step by halting step, Nieto walks down aisle with his wife
Olympic high jumper Jamie Nieto of Sacramento has defied odds by going from paralysis to walking at his wedding.
Today’s video: A ride on a thoroughbred
Golf: Grace sets major championship record with 62 at British Open
Amazing Grace! Branden Grace shoots 62 at British Open for lowest score in major championship history.
Soccer: Dempsey record goal, assist leads US into Gold Cup final
Clint Dempsey feeds Jozy Altidore for the go-ahead goal, then scores on a free kick to match Landon Donovan’s American record with his 57th international goal and lead the United States over Costa Rica 2-0 and into the CONCACAF Gold Cup championship game.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson has a children’s book in the works
A native of Elk Grove and one of NASCAR’s elite racers, Kyle Larson on Saturday announces, “Kyle Loves Racing,” a children’s book planned for release this fall, via his Twitter account.
