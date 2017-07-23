Sports Night: Spieth wins British Open

Golf: Jordan’s wild journey: Spieth wins British Open
Spieth closes with flourish to win British Open, his third major championship.
Spieth’s wild 13th hole at the British Open has Twitter going crazy
After driving his ball far to the right, it took Spieth nearly 30 minutes to find his ball, take an unplayable and play his shot.
Horse racing: He’s raced in the Kentucky Derby. See where this jockey is making his comeback.
After three years away from the racetrack, healthy, happy and invigorated jockey Kevin Krigger is back in the saddle at the California State Fair.
Today’s video: A ride on a thoroughbred
Kings: Sacramento signs Jack Cooley to two-way contract, report says
Jack Cooley, who played on the Kings NBA Summer League team, will sign a two-way contract with the Kings, according to a report.
A’s: Chapman atones for blunder, homer lifts Oakland over Mets 3-2
Rookie Matt Chapman quickly atones for a baserunning blunder by hitting a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning that sends the A’s over the Mets 3-2, ending New York’s four-game winning streak.
Giants: Wil Myers homers in third straight game, Padres beat S.F.
Wil Myers homers for the third straight game against San Francisco, Jabari Blash hits a go-ahead two-run double in the decisive fourth to back Dinelson Lamet, and the San Diego Padres beat the Giants 5-2.
Cycling: Froome wins Tour No. 4 with marginal gains, great teammates
In many ways, winning a fourth Tour de France title was all about making the most of marginal gains for Chris Froome.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson has been on fire this season. On Sunday, that took on a new meaning
Kyle Larson’s car caught fire Sunday after he crashed late in the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis. Larson, who finished 28th, walked away from the wreck.
Draymond Green, Conor McGregor fuss on Instagram
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and UFC fighter Conor McGregor got into an Instagram tussle early Sunday over a jersey.
