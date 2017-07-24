Sports

July 24, 2017 11:02 PM

Sports Night: A look at 49ers’ O-line

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

49ers training camp preview: Battles along the interior line

Few spots on the offensive line are locked down as the 49ers enter training camp, and competition for starting assignments is expected to be intense.

Giants: McCutchen’s three-run homer powers Pirates to victory

Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs, Jordy Mercer also had a three-run shot to back Gerrit Cole’s fifth win in six starts, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants 10-3.

A’s: Liriano gets first win in three starts for Blue Jays

Francisco Liriano rebounds from rough outings to win for first time in three starts as Blue Jays beat the visiting A’s 4-2.

MLB: Kershaw has back strain, not herniated disk like last season

The Los Angeles Dodgers say they’re encouraged that ace Clayton Kershaw’s back problem doesn’t seem as bad as his injury last year.

NBA: AP source says free agent Derrick Rose agrees to deal with Cavs

Derrick Rose agrees to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, source says.

