Sports Night: Sandoval visits Sacramento

How will Giants fans welcome back Pablo Sandoval? His River Cats debut gave a hint
Pablo Sandoval, who rejoined the Giants organization on a minor-league deal last week, made his River Cats debut at Raley Field on Tuesday.
Voisin: Is it too late for Giants to save the Panda? Clock is ticking on Sandoval’s career
The Giants signed Pablo Sandoval to a minor-league deal and he debuts for the River Cats on Tuesday. Questions swirl around his comeback.
Today’s video: Sandoval warms up for his River Cats debut
Giants: Bumgarner beats Pirates for first win, Nunez traded
Madison Bumgarner allows one run over five innings for his first win of the season, and the Giants beat the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3. Eduardo Nunez is pulled from the game in the fifth inning and is traded to the Boston Red Sox.
A’s: Blue Jays’ Valdez gets first win in seven years
Blue Jays pitcher Cesar Valdez earns his first win since his big league debut in May 2010 as the Blue Jays beat the visiting A’s 4-1.
Kings: Former team president Granger heading to Detroit
Chris Granger, who served in several important roles with the Kings, is taking a sports and entertainment executive position with Ilitch Holdings in Detroit.
49ers: Foster expected to be full-go for training camp
The 49ers’ first-round draft pick was held out of most of the spring drills as he recovered from a procedure to his shoulder that scared off some teams.
49ers training camp preview: Incumbent tight ends in tough spot
The 49ers will have six tight ends when training camp begins this week. How many of Trent Baalke’s former players can expect to make the 53-man roster this year?
Researchers examined the brains of 111 former NFL players. Only one didn’t have CTE.
Researchers studying the link between football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy found that 99 percent of the brains donated by families of former NFL players showed signs of the neurodegenerative disease, according to a new study published Tuesday.
Former Sacramento State star in International League home run chase
Rhys Hoskins, the former Jesuit High School and Sacramento State slugger, hit his International League-tying 23rd home run Monday for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Boxing: How to see the Mayweather-McGregor fight for much less than $100 around Sacramento
The Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will be shown live at movie theaters, including nine in the Sacramento area.
