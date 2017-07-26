Sports Night: Kings can’t repeat mistakes

Kings: How does team build on celebrated offseason? Don’t repeat this mistake of past years
Former Orlando general manager Otis Smith meets with the Kings on Wednesday about a front office role. The Kings are doing their best to ensure the front office is full strength before the start of training camp in September.
Soccer: Morris’ 88th-minute goal leads United States to Gold Cup title
Jordan Morris scores a tiebreaking goal in the 88th minute, and the United States beats Jamaica 2-1 in Santa Clara for its sixth CONCACAF Gold Cup title and first since 2013.
On 49ers: Three smartest roster moves so far show eye-opening shift in philosophy
The 49ers enter training camp with a largely overhauled roster. Decisions on Kirk Cousins, Vance McDonald and the offensive line are encouraging.
Today’s video: Meet the biggest, fastest and strongest 49ers rookies
49ers training camp preview: Slot receiver holds best competition
There are only three receivers drafted by the previous regime on the 49ers roster. All three are longshots to make the squad.
See where the 49ers’ and Raiders’ first-round picks rate in the newest Madden game
Ratings for all NFL first-round picks on Madden NFL 18 are released Wednesday. See how the 49ers’ and Raiders’ selections stack up.
Giants: Belt drives in go-ahead run in win over Pirates
Brandon Belt doubles in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning in support of starter Jeff Samardzija, who threw seven strong innings in the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.
A’s: Smoak and Morales go back-to-back in 9th to lead Blue Jays to victory
Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning off Santiago Casilla to help the Blue Jays earn a 3-2 walk-off win over the A’s.
College football: How Petersen is the anti-Harbaugh, and why Washington can thank UC Davis for it
Coach Chris Petersen has elevated the Washington Huskies into a national college football power with the reinforcement tactics he gleaned at UC Davis in the 1980s. Petersen speaks during the Pac-12 Media Day on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
