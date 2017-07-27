Sports

Sports Night: Kyrie to Kings? Not likely

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

July 27, 2017 10:09 PM

Voisin: Irving to Kings rumors swirl, but is there anything to them?

A rumored trade would send All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Kings. However, Sacramento appears devoted to De’Aaron Fox.

Voisin: Divac’s search for help, Fox-Ball hype ... Jimmer’s deal and other summer intrigues

Kings general manager Vlade Divac discusses his approach on searching for front office help. Julius Randle talks about the Lonzo Ball-De’Aaron Fox rivalry.

Today’s video: Five most interesting 49ers to watch in training camp

Republic FC: Big step in Sacramento’s Major League Soccer bid

Republic FC will begin pre-construction work on a new soccer stadium in the downtown Sacramento rail yard. MLS will announce two expansion spots in December.

49ers: Foster ready for contact, but one big absence as camp opens

The 49ers’ players, including linebacker Reuben Foster, report healthy to training camp on Thursday. But there is one prominent absence.

John Harbaugh says Ravens have interest in Kaepernick

The Baltimore Ravens have discussed interest in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick after their own passer, Joe Flacco, was diagnosed with a back injury.

Raiders love NFL international games. Do they hurt local economies? Packers think so.

The Green Bay Packers’ CEO says the team would “never” swap a home date for an international game. Meanwhile, the Raiders will play their third game in 2017.

College football: They were fierce high school rivals. Now area stars command Pac-12 football spotlight

Quarterback Jake Browning of Washington and Folsom, and linebacker Cameron Smith of USC and Granite Bay seek a Pac-12 football championship.

A’s: Pearce hits 10th-inning grand slam to help Blue Jays complete sweep

Steve Pearce hits a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning to help the Blue Jays beat the A’s 8-4 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

Watch Mayor Darrell Steinberg pump up major league soccer in Sacramento

Watch Mayor Darrell Steinberg pump up major league soccer in Sacramento
Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017

