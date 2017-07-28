Sports Night: 49ers begin training camp

49ers: Reuben Foster stands out on Day 1
The 49ers end their first practice of training camp with both of their first-round picks, Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster, on the field.
49ers: Brian Hoyer finally a clear-cut starter. But for how long?
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer is a clear-cut starter, an odd sense of security. Behind him are Matt Barkley, C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullins.
Today’s video: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan glad to have QB Brian Hoyer on board
Hamstring strain lands 49ers’ safety Jimmie Ward on injury list
The San Francisco 49ers safety suffered a hamstring pull during Thursday’s conditioning test. He can be activated at any point during training camp.
Hometown report: ‘It was like, Yo!’ USC’s Cameron Smith impressing opponents. Wait until pads go on.
USC Trojans linebacker Cameron Smith always looked the part of football player, dating to Granite Bay High School. He spoke at Pac-12 media day Thursday, July 27, 2017.
Giants: Seager homers twice as Dodgers rally past S.F. 6-4
Corey Seager hits two home runs and the Dodgers rally to beat the Giants 6-4. Brandon Crawford hits his ninth home run this season.
A’s: Jaime Garcia beats Oakland in Minnesota debut after trade
Jaime Garcia struck out seven pitching into the seventh to win his Minnesota debut, and the Twins snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the A’s 6-3.
Pablo Sandoval’s career reboot stands to be California’s tax gain
After being released by the Boston Red Sox, Pablo Sandoval is back with the San Francisco Giants, where he got his start. If called up to the big club, he’ll be paying much more in California income tax.
MLB: Arizona pitcher Ray is doing well after being hit in head
A line drive by St. Louis first baseman Luke Voit hit Arizona starter Robbie Ray in the head during a game Friday. The A’s have lost five straight.
