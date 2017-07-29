Sports Night: A’s win on walk-off homer

A’s: Rajai Davis’ 2-run HR in 9th lifts Oakland past Twins, 5-4
Rajai Davis hits a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally the A’s to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The win marks No. 1,000 for manager Bob Melvin.
Giants: Seager, Bellinger lead Dodgers to 2-1 victory over S.F.
Corey Seager shines as major league-leading Dodgers top Giants 2-1 for seventh straight victory. Hunter Pence homers for the Giants.
River Cats: Sacramento celebrates Farm-to-Fork Capital with tomato jerseys, food drive
The Sacramento River Cats wear tomato-themed alternate jerseys and hold a food drive for Sactown Grown Night, a celebration of Sacramento’s status as America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital. The River Cats beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 4-3.
Voisin: Lame-duck Raiders face their uncomfortable reality. ‘This is a weird deal, right?’
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and coach Jack Del Rio open up about the team’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas at training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
Today’s video: Raiders QB Derek Carr cautions about expectations
Today’s video: Raiders coach Jack Del Rio applauds club’s alumni
49ers: Rookie Matt Breida has speed. Now it’s time to turn on power
49ers running back Matt Breida fell out of the draft despite being the fastest rookie on the roster.
49ers practice report: Receiver Marquise Goodwin continues to make plays
Notes and observations from the San Francisco 49ers’ second training camp practice, which was first-round draft pick Solomon Thomas’ first of the summer.
Kings: Fans loved him in summer league. Now Sacramento is giving him another shot.
The Kings sign forwards Jack Cooley and JaKarr Sampson to two-way contracts on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Cooley was a fan favorite in Las Vegas summer league.
Vikings sign Sac State star Sankey. He meets cousin for first time at training camp.
Linebacker Darnell Sankey, who played for Sacramento State from 2012 to 2015, was signed by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.
