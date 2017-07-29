Sports

Sports Night: A’s win on walk-off homer

Sacramento Bee Sports staff

July 29, 2017 10:18 PM

A’s: Rajai Davis’ 2-run HR in 9th lifts Oakland past Twins, 5-4

Rajai Davis hits a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally the A’s to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The win marks No. 1,000 for manager Bob Melvin.

Giants: Seager, Bellinger lead Dodgers to 2-1 victory over S.F.

Corey Seager shines as major league-leading Dodgers top Giants 2-1 for seventh straight victory. Hunter Pence homers for the Giants.

River Cats: Sacramento celebrates Farm-to-Fork Capital with tomato jerseys, food drive

The Sacramento River Cats wear tomato-themed alternate jerseys and hold a food drive for Sactown Grown Night, a celebration of Sacramento’s status as America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital. The River Cats beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 4-3.

MLB LINKS

Scoreboard/schedule

Standings

A’s schedule

Giants schedule

Voisin: Lame-duck Raiders face their uncomfortable reality. ‘This is a weird deal, right?’

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and coach Jack Del Rio open up about the team’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas at training camp on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Today’s video: Raiders QB Derek Carr cautions about expectations

Today’s video: Raiders coach Jack Del Rio applauds club’s alumni

49ers: Rookie Matt Breida has speed. Now it’s time to turn on power

49ers running back Matt Breida fell out of the draft despite being the fastest rookie on the roster.

49ers practice report: Receiver Marquise Goodwin continues to make plays

Notes and observations from the San Francisco 49ers’ second training camp practice, which was first-round draft pick Solomon Thomas’ first of the summer.

Kings: Fans loved him in summer league. Now Sacramento is giving him another shot.

The Kings sign forwards Jack Cooley and JaKarr Sampson to two-way contracts on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Cooley was a fan favorite in Las Vegas summer league.

Vikings sign Sac State star Sankey. He meets cousin for first time at training camp.

Linebacker Darnell Sankey, who played for Sacramento State from 2012 to 2015, was signed by the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

Sports Extra

View the day’s summaries, game recaps, standings and more in The Sacramento Bee e-Edition.

 
Sign up
Get Sports alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats, scores. Sign up here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Raiders QB Derek Carr cautions about expectations

Raiders QB Derek Carr cautions about expectations 0:59

Raiders QB Derek Carr cautions about expectations
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio applauds club's alumni 0:43

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio applauds club's alumni
Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State 2:25

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

View More Video