Sports Night: Kings hire assistant GM

Kings: Team adds Brandon D. Williams as assistant general manager
The Kings hire Brandon D. Williams as their assistant general manager Sunday. Williams comes to Sacramento from the Philadelphia 76ers organization.
NHRA: Todd becomes first black Funny Car winner in history with Sonoma victory
J.R. Todd makes NHRA history Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. He becomes the first black man to win a Funny Car title, beating Tim Wilkerson in the final.
Giants: Farmer’s 2-run double in 11th lifts Dodgers to victory
Kyle Farmer’s two-run double in the 11th inning in his first major league at-bat lifts the Los Angeles Dodgers to their eighth consecutive win, 3-2 over the visiting Giants.
A’s: Alonso’s home run in 12th powers Oakland past Twins
Yonder Alonso homers in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the A’s to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins.
Hall of Fame ceremony an emotional time for inductees
Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez fails to hide the glee or the tears, and neither can Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell on the culmination of their baseball journey.
Today’s video: Pass rush drill at 49ers camp shows battle of heavyweights
Arik Armstead is at his lightest since high school. Why this could spur heavy results
Arik Armstead, the 49ers’ 2015 first-round pick, has slimmed down in an effort to become a quicker edge pass rusher.
Raiders: Carr looks to maintain upward trajectory
Derek Carr’s career has been on an upward trajectory since entering the NFL as a second-round pick three years ago. Now Carr enters with the richest contract in the league and an expectation that his best football is still ahead of him.
‘Pray for us’: An NFL team owner wants fans’ input on signing Colin Kaepernick
The Baltimore Ravens’ top executives have spoken to current and former NFL players, including star Ray Lewis, and both fans and sponsors as they continue to mull whether to sign polarizing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
