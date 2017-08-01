Sports Night: Will Kaepernick be a Raven?

Voisin: Ravens ask for prayers over Kaepernick. Here’s what they should be asking themselves.
Colin Kaepernick, the former 49ers quarterback, is drawing interest from the Baltimore Ravens, whose owner asked fans to pray over their decision.
49ers: Top 10 young players in camp (Yes, Foster is on the list)
The most intriguing young players at the 49ers’ training camp include young veterans like Rashard Robinson and undrafted players like Chanceller James.
Today’s video: ‘Armstead has done a good job inside and outside’
Bay Bridge Series: Samardzija beats A's as Giants snap 4-game skid
Hunter Pence hits a three-run homer and Nick Hundley adds a two-run shot to back a stellar start by Jeff Samardzija, and the Giants beat the host A’s 10-4 to snap a four-game losing streak.
MLB LINKS
Golf: Vacation, or play in major championship? How trip to Europe blew away area player
Don Thames had not been to Europe. At 62, the Rancho Murieta golf director qualified for the Senior British Open. Also, Cameron Champ’s ranking rises.
Is your child a cup-stacking pro? NASCAR’s Larson challenges them to prove it
NASCAR’s Acceleration Nation is issuing Kids vs. Drivers challenges. This week’s test is cup stacking, where the opponent is Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson.
Olympics: Los Angeles gets Games with an 11-year wait – and risks
Los Angeles snags the 2028 Olympics, and the risks that come with an 11-year wait.
Sports Extra
