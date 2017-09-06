Germany's Timo Werner, center, scores the opening goal during the World Cup Group C qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Germany in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
Germany's Timo Werner, center, scores the opening goal during the World Cup Group C qualifying soccer match between Czech Republic and Germany in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Petr David Josek AP Photo
Sports

FIFA prosecutes Germany for Nazi fan chanting at Czech game

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 8:12 AM

ZURICH

FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the German soccer federation after fans chanted Nazi slogans during a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic.

German officials have said the fans did not buy tickets through its official process for last Friday's game in Prague.

FIFA says "several incidents" are under investigation and a case is also open against the Czech federation. Home teams are responsible for security at their stadium.

Verdicts and sanctions should be decided in late September.

About 200 German supporters chanted slogans during their team's 2-1 win, and verbally abused forward Timo Werner, who scored the first goal.

German soccer president Reinhard Grindel, a member of the ruling committees at FIFA and UEFA, said European federations must work together more closely to control ticket distribution.

