Judge dismisses sex assault lawsuit against Brown University

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 11:23 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought against Brown University by a student at another college, who said her rights were violated when she was allegedly raped by three Brown football players.

U.S. District Judge Jack McConnell on Wednesday said the woman, who attended Providence College, cannot bring a Title IX sex discrimination lawsuit against the Ivy League university because she's not a student there.

Neither a Brown spokesman nor the woman's lawyer immediately returned emails seeking comment.

The lawsuit says Brown failed to complete a disciplinary investigation after the alleged attack in 2013. The Massachusetts woman said she felt forced to withdraw from Providence College because she feared for her safety in Providence.

A grand jury declined to bring charges against two of the players in 2014.

