FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin gestures during an NCAA college football game against UCLA, in Pasadena, Calif. Sumlin was already on the hot seat before the team squandered a 34-point lead in a loss to UCLA in its opener on Sunday night. Now there are many more questions about Sumlin's future as the Aggies prepare to host Nicholls State on Saturday.
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin gestures during an NCAA college football game against UCLA, in Pasadena, Calif. Sumlin was already on the hot seat before the team squandered a 34-point lead in a loss to UCLA in its opener on Sunday night. Now there are many more questions about Sumlin's future as the Aggies prepare to host Nicholls State on Saturday. Danny Moloshok, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin gestures during an NCAA college football game against UCLA, in Pasadena, Calif. Sumlin was already on the hot seat before the team squandered a 34-point lead in a loss to UCLA in its opener on Sunday night. Now there are many more questions about Sumlin's future as the Aggies prepare to host Nicholls State on Saturday. Danny Moloshok, File AP Photo

Sports

A&M coach Sumlin receives racist and threatening letter

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer

September 07, 2017 8:18 PM

HOUSTON

Texas A&M and law enforcement officials are investigating after football coach Kevin Sumlin received a racist and threatening letter at his home Thursday.

His wife, Charlene Sumlin, posted a picture of the letter, which had a return address in Houston, on Twitter on Thursday night. The handwritten letter read: "You suck as a coach! You're a (racial epithet) and can't win! Please get lost! Or else."

On the post Charlene added in part: "how is any part of this OK?"

Later on Thursday night Texas A&M President Michael Young and athletic director Scott Woodward issued a joint statement condemning the letter and adding that they are: "working with law enforcement authorities to bring the sender of this letter to justice."

The statement also said: "There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community. We will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community."

On Saturday night in Los Angeles, Texas A&M squandered a 34-point third-quarter lead in a season-opening loss to UCLA. The Aggies will host Nicholls State on Saturday night.

The 53-year-old Sumlin has three years and $15 million left on his contract that runs through the 2019 season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

The birth of fantasy football

The birth of fantasy football 1:56

The birth of fantasy football
Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener 1:46

Buckner is stronger, wiser and among 49ers to watch in season opener
Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster. 0:49

Cam Newton: 'It's unfair' that Colin Kaepernick is not on an NFL roster.

View More Video