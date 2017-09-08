Browns to join police, military in pregame show of unity

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer 7) throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game in Tampa, Fla. On Sunday, when the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, rookie Myles Garrett and Kizer will both get their first taste of one of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries.