FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's men's 4x100 meters relay team, from left, Michael Fraser, Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter and Asafa Powell show their gold medals during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. An appeal case involving the 2008 Olympic title stripped from Usain Bolt’s Jamaica relay team is going to court in November 2017.
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's men's 4x100 meters relay team, from left, Michael Fraser, Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter and Asafa Powell show their gold medals during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. An appeal case involving the 2008 Olympic title stripped from Usain Bolt’s Jamaica relay team is going to court in November 2017. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 23, 2008 file photo, Jamaica's men's 4x100 meters relay team, from left, Michael Fraser, Usain Bolt, Nesta Carter and Asafa Powell show their gold medals during the athletics competitions in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. An appeal case involving the 2008 Olympic title stripped from Usain Bolt’s Jamaica relay team is going to court in November 2017. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo

Sports

CAS to hear appeal in Bolt Olympic relay case in November

The Associated Press

September 11, 2017 7:46 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland

An appeal case involving the 2008 Olympic title stripped from Usain Bolt and the Jamaican relay team is going to court in November.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday that sprinter Nesta Carter will challenge his disqualification by the International Olympic Committee on Nov. 15. A verdict is expected weeks later.

Carter tested positive last year for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine in re-analysis of a urine sample from the 2008 Beijing Games. He and Bolt were teammates on the 4x100-meter relay team, which won in a world record of 37.10 seconds.

Carter ran the opening leg, and Bolt took the baton third in a team that also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell.

The IOC's disqualification of Carter and the relay team came in January, spoiling Bolt's perfect Olympic record of three gold medals — in the 100, 200 and 4x100 — at three consecutive games from 2008-2016.

Carter also teamed with Bolt on three straight world championship relay-winning teams, from 2011 through 2015. They were also teammates when Jamaica set another 4x100 world record in 2012 at the Olympics, running 36.84.

Bolt said in February he was "not sad" about giving up the medal, though was "waiting to see if Nesta is going to appeal."

Carter's legal team could ask Bolt to appear as a witness at the hearing, which is likely to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland — the home city of CAS and the IOC.

Dozens of athletes tested positive for banned drugs in an IOC-ordered reanalysis program using new and more accurate tests on samples stored since the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Olympics.

Most of more than 110 cases involved steroids and athletes from the former Soviet republics. Carter's case was the only one involving Jamaica.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Spencer Webb of Christian Brothers prepares for Friday night football

Spencer Webb of Christian Brothers prepares for Friday night football 0:54

Spencer Webb of Christian Brothers prepares for Friday night football
49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 1:30

49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3
Mike Pereira: How NFL can make overtime less boring, and why it will never happen 1:09

Mike Pereira: How NFL can make overtime less boring, and why it will never happen

View More Video