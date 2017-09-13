IOC president warned 8 years ago about Nuzman, Rio Olympics

FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2017 file photo, Carlos Nuzman, president of the Brazilian Olympic committee, arrives at Federal Police headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ON Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 a former member of the Brazilian Olympic committee showed the Associated Press letters he sent to the IOC eight years ago warning against awarding the games to Rio de Janeiro, and cautioning against the administration of Carlos Nuzman. Leo Correa, File AP Photo