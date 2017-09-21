Bulldogs vs. Bulldogs matchup features 2 unbeaten teams

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2011 file photo shows Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen trying to get his team fired up before an NCAA college football game against the Georgia in Athens, Ga. There's just not a whole lot of history between Georgia and Mississippi State, who share a league and a nickname but little else. Despite being alleged rivals in the Southeastern Conference, these teams have met only 23 times over the years. When they face off Saturday, Sept 23, 2017 in Athens, it will be the first time they’ve played with both ranked in the Top 25. John Bazemore, file AP Photo