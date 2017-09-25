While USOC waits on doping probes, others in US want action

File-This Aug. 1, 2017, file photo shows U,S, Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun speaking about the Team USA WinterFest for the upcoming 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games at Yongsan Garrison, a U.S. military base in Seoul, South Korea. While a growing number of American athletes and Olympic leaders are calling for Russia's ouster from the upcoming games, executives at the U.S. Olympic Committee insist they must wait for the results of investigations that will determine the country's status. "This has taken a long time to get sorted out, and we're very anxious to see the outcome," Blackmun said Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. "Until they come out with their findings, it's premature to prejudge the outcome. But obviously, if things are as they appear ... there have to be consequences." Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo