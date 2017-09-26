WADA suspends France's only anti-doping lab

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, the test kit for human urine doping testing with A and B sample bottles are posed for photographs in London. France’s only accredited anti-doping laboratory has been indefinitely prohibited from testing any samples Tuesday Sept. 26, 2017, by the World Anti-Doping Agency

WADA), after a positive sample went on to contaminate two other samples with traces of a steroid, and the suspension is expected to continue until the facility in the Paris suburb is re-accredited by WADA.