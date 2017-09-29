Police director faces investigation after NFL protest post

FILE- In an Oct. 1, 2015 file photo, Michigan State Police Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue leads a focus group discussion at Benton Harbor High School, in Benton Harbor, Mich. The 23-member Michigan Legislative Black Caucus is calling for the resignation of Etue for sharing a post on her Facebook page that called NFL players protesting during the national anthem "degenerates." The group of lawmakers said Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, if Etue doesn't resign, then Gov. Rick Snyder should fire her. The Herald-Palladium via AP, File Don Campbell