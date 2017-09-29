Lopetegui defends Pique from questions of loyalty to Spain

FILE - In this Monday, Sept 4, 2017 file photo, Spain's Gerard Pique takes part in a training session a day prior to the World Cup Group G qualifying soccer match between Liechtenstein and Spain at the Rheinpark stadium in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has defended Gerard Pique from critics who question his loyalty to the national team because of his support for a disputed referendum on Catalan independence. Keystone via AP, FIle Gian Ehrenzeller