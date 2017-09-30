Sports

Austin Peay wins 3rd straight, beats UT Martin 7-0

The Associated Press

September 30, 2017 7:44 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Terrius Callahan ran for the only touchdown and Austin Peay forced three turnovers to hold off UT Martin 7-0 on Saturday night.

The Governors (3-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) have won three straight since snapping their 29-game losing streak against Morehead State on Sept. 16.

Kordell Jackson and Keawvis Cummings both intercepted Troy Cook passes in the first half. Callahan scored on a 22-yard run early in the second quarter.

A UT Martin drive stalled at the Austin Peay 39-yard line when the Skyhawks couldn't convert a fourth-and-1. Jeremiah Mitchell forced a Cook fumble and Theron Hodges recovered ball early in the fourth quarter to kill another Skyhawks' drive. UT Martin had two more possessions but couldn't cross into Austin Peay territory.

Ahmaad Tanner ran for 90 yards on 13 carries to lead the Governors. Cook finished 10 of 31 for 126 yards passing.

