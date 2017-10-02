Sports

Monday's High School Scoreboard for Oct. 2, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

October 02, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS GOLF

WOODLAND 270, RIO LINDA*

9 holes at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, par 36

Low scorers: Gray, W, 46; Martin, W, 47; Franklin, RL, 58; Lowe, RL, 66

*Rio Linda did not have an final score due to uneven teams

McCLATCHY 219, LAGUNA CREEK*

9 holes at Emerald Lakes, par 33

Low scorers: Cano, McC, 38; Lam, McC, 40; Ross, LC, 48

*Laguna Creek did not have a final score due to uneven teams

BEAR RIVER 225, CENTER 292

Lake of the Pines GC, par 35

Low scorers: Prosser, BR, 36; Owen, BR, 43; Marquez, C, 51

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GOLDEN SIERRA DEF. BRADSHAW CHRISTIAN 25-14, 25-16, 25-21

