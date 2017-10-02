Monday’s High School Scoreboard for Oct. 2, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
GIRLS GOLF
WOODLAND 270, RIO LINDA*
9 holes at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, par 36
Low scorers: Gray, W, 46; Martin, W, 47; Franklin, RL, 58; Lowe, RL, 66
*Rio Linda did not have an final score due to uneven teams
McCLATCHY 219, LAGUNA CREEK*
9 holes at Emerald Lakes, par 33
Low scorers: Cano, McC, 38; Lam, McC, 40; Ross, LC, 48
*Laguna Creek did not have a final score due to uneven teams
BEAR RIVER 225, CENTER 292
Lake of the Pines GC, par 35
Low scorers: Prosser, BR, 36; Owen, BR, 43; Marquez, C, 51
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
GOLDEN SIERRA DEF. BRADSHAW CHRISTIAN 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
