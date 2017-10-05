Brownsville Police Department mark off a crime scene with yellow tape, as the Texas Rangers investigate a Brownsville Police Dept. officer involved shooting that left Brownsville resident German Ornelas dead, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Brownsville Police Department spokesman says department officers went to the house to serve a burglary warrant and found Ornelas in a back room, brandishing a knife. A police statement says Ornelas defied orders that he drop the knife and attacked the officers, who shot him.
Brownsville Police Department mark off a crime scene with yellow tape, as the Texas Rangers investigate a Brownsville Police Dept. officer involved shooting that left Brownsville resident German Ornelas dead, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Brownsville Police Department spokesman says department officers went to the house to serve a burglary warrant and found Ornelas in a back room, brandishing a knife. A police statement says Ornelas defied orders that he drop the knife and attacked the officers, who shot him. The Brownsville Herald via AP Miguel Roberts
Knife-wielding man shot dead by Brownsville police

The Associated Press

October 05, 2017 4:23 PM

BROWNSVILLE, Texas

A knife-wielding man has been killed by police who said they were attacked by the man at a house near downtown Brownsville.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting that happened about 11 a.m. Thursday.

A Brownsville Police Department spokesman says department officers went to the house to serve a burglary warrant and found 32-year-old German (hur-MAHN') Ornelas (ohr-NEH'-las) in a back room, brandishing a knife.

A police statement says Ornelas defied orders that he drop the knife and attacked the officers, who shot him.

No officers were reported as injured.

Police spokesman J.J. Trevino says several officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

