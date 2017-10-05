Knife-wielding man shot dead by Brownsville police

Brownsville Police Department mark off a crime scene with yellow tape, as the Texas Rangers investigate a Brownsville Police Dept. officer involved shooting that left Brownsville resident German Ornelas dead, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Brownsville, Texas. Brownsville Police Department spokesman says department officers went to the house to serve a burglary warrant and found Ornelas in a back room, brandishing a knife. A police statement says Ornelas defied orders that he drop the knife and attacked the officers, who shot him. The Brownsville Herald via AP Miguel Roberts