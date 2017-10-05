Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Oct. 5, 2017

HIGH SCHOOLS
FOOTBALL
RIO AMERICANO 13, EL CAMINO 7
Rio Americano
0
7
0
6*
—
13
El Camino
0
7
0
0
—
7
*Score of 6 due to a missed PAT
GIRLS GOLF
DAVIS (DAVIS, CA) 217, FRANKLIN (ELK GROVE) 236
9 holes at Bartley Cavanaugh, par 36
Low scorers: Dean, D, 34; Cho, F, 37; Cervellin, F, 39; Yee, D, 40; Green, D, 42
COLFAX 223, LINCOLN 238
9 holes at Turkey Creek Golf Club, par 35
Low scorers: Epperson, L, 39; Hahn, L, 40; C. McCord, C, 40; Sinel, C, 43
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
EL DORADO DEF. GALT 25-15, 25-19, 25-05
CAPITAL CHRISTIAN DEF. DIXON 25-08, 25-13, 25-15
INDERKUM DEF. PIONEER 25-13, 25-15, 25-19
McCLATCHY DEF. FLORIN 25-13, 25-12, 25-23
