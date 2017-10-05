Sports

Thursday’s High School Scoreboard for Oct. 5, 2017

Bee Sports Staff

October 05, 2017 10:15 PM

HIGH SCHOOLS

FOOTBALL

RIO AMERICANO 13, EL CAMINO 7

Rio Americano

0

7

0

6*

13

El Camino

0

7

0

0

7

*Score of 6 due to a missed PAT

GIRLS GOLF

DAVIS (DAVIS, CA) 217, FRANKLIN (ELK GROVE) 236

9 holes at Bartley Cavanaugh, par 36

Low scorers: Dean, D, 34; Cho, F, 37; Cervellin, F, 39; Yee, D, 40; Green, D, 42

COLFAX 223, LINCOLN 238

9 holes at Turkey Creek Golf Club, par 35

Low scorers: Epperson, L, 39; Hahn, L, 40; C. McCord, C, 40; Sinel, C, 43

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EL DORADO DEF. GALT 25-15, 25-19, 25-05

CAPITAL CHRISTIAN DEF. DIXON 25-08, 25-13, 25-15

INDERKUM DEF. PIONEER 25-13, 25-15, 25-19

McCLATCHY DEF. FLORIN 25-13, 25-12, 25-23

CALL IN YOUR SCORES

Area high school and community college coaches or scorekeepers are encouraged to report results immediately after games. Call 916-441-4100 or email preps@sacbee.com. Calls will be accepted everyday until 10 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments