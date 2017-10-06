Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, laughs with Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Washington. Game 1 of the National League Division Series is on Friday.
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, laughs with Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Washington. Game 1 of the National League Division Series is on Friday. Nick Wass AP Photo
Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, left, laughs with Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant, right, at Nationals Park, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Washington. Game 1 of the National League Division Series is on Friday. Nick Wass AP Photo

Sports

Chicago, Washington mayors wager on Cubs, Nationals series

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 9:10 AM

CHICAGO

The mayors of Chicago and Washington are making a friendly wager on the outcome of the National League Division Series between the Cubs and the Nationals.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Friday that he's wagering beer, sausage and steaks. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser is betting beer and half-smokes.

The losing mayor also will make a donation to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Bowser says she's looking forward "to enjoying some of Chicago's most delicious treats." Emanuel says there's no doubt last year's World Series champion Cubs will "take the series."

The first game of the series is Friday night in Washington.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5 1:24

49ers vs. Colts: Three players to watch in Week 5
Technique and teamwork: Watch the River City Rowing Club slice through early-morning water 1:11

Technique and teamwork: Watch the River City Rowing Club slice through early-morning water
Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 1:07

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes'

View More Video