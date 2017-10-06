Colts ready to celebrate Peyton's place in Indy's hearts

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2011 file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning calls out at the line of scrimmage during an AFC wild card game in the NFL football playoffs against the New York Jets in Indianapolis. Jacoby Brissett understands Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 will be Peyton Manning’s show. The newest Indianapolis Colts quarterback just wants to honor the old one properly with a winning performance against San Francisco. Nam Y. Huh, File AP Photo