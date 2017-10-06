Sports

Beijing Olympics organizers prepare 3 Alpine skiing courses

The Associated Press

October 06, 2017 11:02 AM

ZURICH

Organizers of Alpine skiing at the 2022 Beijing Olympics are creating three different courses on two mountains.

Course designer Bernhard Russi says one course is "completely ideal" for individual and team events in parallel racing.

The team event debuts at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February. Men's and women's individual events are a likely proposal for the Olympic program four years later.

Team leaders were updated on Friday on 2022 Winter Games plans at International Ski Federation preseason meetings.

Russi says all three courses have been cleared at Xiaohaituo, 90 kilometers (55 miles) from Beijing. Earth-moving works should start within weeks.

The downhill course was judged too steep in parts for slalom and giant slalom. A different mountain around two kilometers (1 1/4 miles) away will host the other races.

